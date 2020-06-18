No new state health orders yet amid COVID-19 spike in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Twitter Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey said COVID-19 is still a threat and she cannot emphasize enough that we must all practice social responsibility and encouraged people to abide by the Safer at Home order which remains in effect until July 3.
It’s been almost a month since Ivey has held a press conference to update the public on the evolving situation with the virus. From the time she amended the order to loosen COVID-19 restrictions in late May, the number of positive COVID cases has more than doubled.
In early May, Ivey and State Health officer Dr. Scott Harris said loosening restrictions would be based on data.
“This is all contingent on what happens with the disease and how we continue to respond to it,” Ivey said in May.
We asked again Thursday for an update. The governor’s office reiterated her Twitter post, saying Ivey and state health officials continue closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation and are aware of where our state currently stands with the virus.
But as we see more cases rise and hospital capacity decrease, state health leaders are deferring more action to local leaders.
“We’re making sure that they can have their data to inform them and they are ultimately responsible for folks in local areas and it makes sense that certain parts of the state need to impose restrictions themselves,” Dr. Harris told us earlier this week.
We reached out to the state health department again on Thursday and they too are advising people to follow the safer at home order and says ADPH provides health information to the governor and a gives her a number of options to consider when making decisions.
This is the full response we received from Ivey’s office Thursday:
“Governor Ivey and Dr. Harris continue closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation and are aware of where our state currently stands with the virus. The governor and our Office routinely have discussions with Dr. Harris and the team at Public Health as we determine how to best move forward. As we have learned throughout this pandemic, the situation rapidly evolves, and Governor Ivey and Dr. Harris are keeping a very close eye on how we are doing in Alabama. Governor Ivey continues to reiterate that the threat of this virus is not behind us.
Until our next update, the governor continues to stress the need for personal responsibility. If we do not take it upon ourselves to keep ourselves and others safe by taking smart health precautions, we cannot expect to make progress. Our health care workers are doing their part. We are seeing businesses make sacrifices, and Governor Ivey has faith in the people of Alabama to be smart as we wade through this health crisis. At this time, the current Safer at Home order remains in effect until July 3.
As Governor Ivey has said on-the-record multiple times, you cannot have a life without livelihood. She urges every Alabamian to do their part as we continually work to combat this virus and regain the footing and momentum, we had just a few months ago.”
