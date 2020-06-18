No new state health orders yet amid COVID-19 spike in Alabama

Until our next update, the governor continues to stress the need for personal responsibility. If we do not take it upon ourselves to keep ourselves and others safe by taking smart health precautions, we cannot expect to make progress. Our health care workers are doing their part. We are seeing businesses make sacrifices, and Governor Ivey has faith in the people of Alabama to be smart as we wade through this health crisis. At this time, the current Safer at Home order remains in effect until July 3.