Miles College announces layoffs, furloughs because of COVID-19 pandemic

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Miles College announced some cost reduction measures Thursday in response to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school says the CARES Act funding has been helpful, but the funds aren’t enough to cover the loss of revenue and increased expenses because of the pandemic.
The college announced temporary furloughs for some employees and, unfortunately, some layoffs. No numbers were provided by the school, but they say the layoffs were limited and they are hopeful the furloughs will not exceed six weeks.
