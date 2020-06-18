Looking for books on race or social justice? Here are some suggestions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Libraries across the country are seeing a large response in books on the subjects of race and social injustices in wake of the racial unrest and protests that have followed the deaths of several African Americans.
The Birmingham Public Library System has also seen a huge jump in books being checked out or downloaded on the subject of race and the black experience in America. Sales of books on those subjects are also on the rise.
Staff the Birmingham Public Library has responded to questions by giving recommendations of good books that help educate the public about racism and social justice.
Among the recommendations is “Dear Martin,” a bestselling fiction novel by Nic Stone about the fallout of an unarmed black teen fatally shot by a police officer.
Gus Jones, head of the Central Library Fiction Department, recommended nearly two dozen books, including “I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness”, “The New Jim Crow”,”So You Want to Talk About Race” and “Some of My Best Friends are Black”
