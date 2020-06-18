Jefferson County’s top doctor weighing face mask ordinance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County’s top doctor says he is seriously considering implementing a county-wide face mask covering order as COVID cases tick up.
Hospital officials confirm COVID hospitalizations reached the highest mark Wednesday - with 130 patients receiving care in our area.
As that number goes up and the total number of positive cases rises - it brings concern.
“We’re looking at these numbers right now - with them jumping up pretty dramatically,” said Dr. Mark Wilson, “I think if that continues for a few more days we may go ahead and take action.”
Dr. Mark Wilson with the Jefferson County Department of Public Health says he’s already spoken with government leaders across the county.
Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens says the idea has been met with some resistance with some city and county leaders asking for specific data on the results of Birmingham’s face mask ordinance before moving forward.
“If it’s working, I’ll say I’m 100%, but if you can’t show me a quantifiable difference in COVID cases I would have to reluctantly say why,” said County Commission President Jimmie Stephens.
Commissioner Stephens says city and county leaders are expected to go over the data before action, but Dr. Wilson does have the authority to enact the ordinance without the support local leaders.
Dr. Wilson stressed he wants people to do their part in stopping the spread of COVID by washing hands, wearing face masks voluntarily, and practicing social distancing so that he doesn’t have to issue an order.
