Harpersville police chief tests positive for COVID-19

HARPERSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Harpersville officials say Police Chief Jimmy Macon tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Macon showed no symptoms prior to the test and has been instructed by health officials to be retested.
Officials say the police officers on duty with Macon were sent home and instructed to quarantine while their tests were being processed.
On Tuesday, the police department building was cleaned and sanitized by a professional disinfectant company, according to city officials.
As of Thursday, two police officers tested negative. The remainder of the results are still pending.
Officials say all precautionary measures have been taken and they are adhering to guidelines set by Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
