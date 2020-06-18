Gadsden Head Start receives masks from Birmingham law firm

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Head Start in Gadsden received a special delivery Thursday.
Richard Dickerson, who works with the Richard Rice law firm in Birmingham, delivered 500 masks to the Gadsden Progress Council Head Start location Thursday.
The masks came from the law firm, by way of a company called RAD Communications.
The Head Start’s executive director says he already has plans for all 500 masks as Head Start does its part to stop the spread of COVID-19.
”We’ll use those masks to help with our staff and parents who come in and other clients who come in and do not have masks, and we will provide them for them,” says Executive Director Belvie Brice.
Dickerson says former Gadsden council member Robert Avery, who now works for the 2020 Census, reached out to him about donating the masks.
He says it feels great to provide the Gadsden area with some good news in light of things like the pandemic and other things that have dominated the news lately.
”I thing it’s a neat thing,” Dickerson says. “I think we have so much bad news right now, people are so angry about everything, and for them to have some good news, for you to come here in this community, we’re not shooting, we’re not stabbing, but we’re doing something to help public health, and to make things better.”
