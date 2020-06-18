FIRST ALERT: Slightly warmer temperatures return Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! It is a mostly dry start to the day with temperatures this morning mostly in the 60s. Several spots in northeast Alabama are in the upper 50s so it is feeling nice. We have a few clouds around, but we should start the day with plenty of sunshine. We continue to watch a closed off low spinning away across the Mid-Atlantic this morning. This low is starting to weaken and move to the north. Once it breaks down, it will no longer give us cooler temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. We should transition to warmer temperatures this afternoon. Highs climbing into the mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds. We could see a few isolated storms form this afternoon mainly for east Alabama. I think most of us remain dry. Probably a good idea to continue to water the garden and lawn through the weekend. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.