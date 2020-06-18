FIRST ALERT: Slightly warmer temperatures return Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! It is a mostly dry start to the day with temperatures this morning mostly in the 60s. Several spots in northeast Alabama are in the upper 50s so it is feeling nice. We have a few clouds around, but we should start the day with plenty of sunshine. We continue to watch a closed off low spinning away across the Mid-Atlantic this morning. This low is starting to weaken and move to the north. Once it breaks down, it will no longer give us cooler temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. We should transition to warmer temperatures this afternoon. Highs climbing into the mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds. We could see a few isolated storms form this afternoon mainly for east Alabama. I think most of us remain dry. Probably a good idea to continue to water the garden and lawn through the weekend. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST: Tomorrow will be similar to today with a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance for an isolated storm. The only difference is that we will continue to see warmer temperatures. Morning lows are expected to drop into the mid to upper 60s with highs in the upper 80s. Our average high/low for June 19th is 88°F/68°F, so we will be near average. Humidity levels will also climb a little making it feel slightly humid.
WEEKEND FORECAST: We will be bringing in the first day of Summer Saturday and celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday. If you have any outdoor plans, the weather is looking dry. The upper level low across the eastern United States will weaken and move out to the north. Meanwhile, warmer temperatures will build across the Southeast with highs in the lower 90s Saturday. By Sunday, we will likely see temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s. Just make sure you take several breaks from the heat this weekend. Stay hydrated and wear plenty of sunscreen. With extra humidity in place, it will likely feel a few degrees warmer Sunday afternoon with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. It should be nice weather for the lake or the pool. Just make sure you wear sunscreen and reapply throughout the day as the UV index will remain very high.
HUMIDITY LEVELS SLOWLY CLIMBING: Humidity is expected to remain at comfortable levels today, but it is expected to increase as we head into the weekend and early next week. Dew points, which measure the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, will likely stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s today. By Sunday and Monday, I expect the dew points to climb into the mid to upper 60s making it feel a little muggy. Higher humidity will give way to slightly better rain chances.
NEXT BIG THING: Latest models continue to support the idea of increasing rain chances for the first half of next week. Best chance for storms Monday will likely occur along and north of I-20. By Tuesday, we are looking at a 40-50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will remain hot with highs in the lower 90s. Morning temperatures will trend warmer with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Hopefully we will see some much needed rainfall after experiencing a relatively dry week.
TROPICS: The good news over the next five to seven days is that the Atlantic is looking mostly quiet. The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave moving into the far eastern Caribbean, but it has a very low chance of developing (0%). The big story is the dust coming off the coast of Africa this week. Saharan dust will likely spread over the areas where tropical development occurs. Dust and dry air tend to lower our chances for tropical development. Some of the models brings this dust into the Gulf of Mexico and possibly spreading into the Southeast by the middle of next week. If this occurs, we could see some vivid sunrises and sunsets. Some people may have their allergies act up too. Just a reminder that this is not a dust storm by any means. It is dust lofted well up into the air making it look hazy outside.
