Booking your next vacation? Here’s what to consider

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with important questions to ask yourself before booking your next vacation.
Right now, travel agents say cities, countries, airlines, and resorts all have different requirements when it comes to capacity levels, entry requirements, and protocol.
That's why it's so important you and/or your travel agent do the research before booking.
Mary Dee Patrick, president of Mary Dee Travel LLC in Mountain Brook, said most of her clients are looking to travel in the region or within the states right now.
She said if you're planning a trip, consider hiring a travel agent to look over the fine print, especially when it comes to trip insurance and what's open and operating at your destination.
But if you prefer to do it yourself, Patrick recommended visiting TSA.gov and local tourism boards to stay up to date with warnings.
“Just because you have something set up, be patient and understanding that the restrictions can change. Whether there are spikes in the virus that change the parameters. Or, what we saw in Hawaii. They opened up without a quarantine restriction, but then a few weeks later they said, Wait a minute, we’re now going to require that quarantine again,” Patrick said. “Stay on top of it. Or have a travel agent that is staying on top of it for you.”
Patrick said to make sure you have everything in writing when you're planning your trip.
And if you plan to travel this holiday season, remember some places are operating at limited capacity, and places will book up fast.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.