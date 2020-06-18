ADOL could soon run out money, should those filing for unemployment worry?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Labor has released the official count of initial claims filed during the week of June 7th through June 13th.
The numbers are down from previous weeks, but ADOL could soon be facing a new challenge.
ADOL is still paying out claims at unprecedented rates, and if it continues to do so at this level, the department could run out of money.
18,367 initial claims were filed either online or by phone last week. 11,339 of those claims are COVID-related.
ADOL reported 95% of claimants have been paid since March 16TH. That’s nearly $2 billion in pandemic-related relief that has been sent into Alabama’s economy, but if this continues, the department could run out of money by August.
“The last update I got was last Friday, and we still had $410 million in that unemployment trust fund balance,” said ADOL Communications Director, Tara Hutchison.
“So, we’re still solvent at this point. We expect that to be the case for at least another couple of months,” Hutchison said.
But if the money does runs out, the department would have to borrow from the Federal Unemployment Account (FUA), and it wouldn’t be the first time.
“Back during the recession of a few years ago, we had to borrow tens of millions of dollars from the federal government,” Hutchison said.
Several other states have already requested funds from the FUA, and many others are expected to follow suit.
So, should claimants be worried?
“There shouldn’t be an interruption in benefits because the trust fund runs out of money. Again, because we will borrow that money to make sure we are able to pay the benefits,” Hutchison said.
There’s still about 5% of claimants who have not yet received their benefits, and the department said that could be due to a myriad of reasons, including people failing to file their benefits each week.
In the meantime, Central Six Alabama Works! said industries such as transportation, logistics, warehousing and healthcare are continuing to hire.
