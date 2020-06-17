Widespread COVID-19 testing still available around Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s still widespread testing for coronavirus in Jefferson County and around the state.
JeffCo. Deputy Health Officer Dr. David Hicks says they have a lot of testing capacity. He says the companies they are partnering with to test, are telling them to send more people because they can do testing.
Hicks says there’s no reason someone cannot get access to a coronavirus test. He recommends people with chronic medical conditions, people 60 and older and people living in nursing homes to get tested. He also says if you have been around a lot of people recently then it’s a good idea to get tested for peace of mind.
“We really want people that are particularly in higher risk groups or high exposures to really take advantage of getting tested because we need to flatten this curve back down. We’re trying to buy ourselves time for a really good vaccine that gets developed or a really good treatment and we don’t have that yet,” Hicks said.
You can find testing sites below:
Downtown Birmingham COVID-19 Testing Site (UAB Medicine)
Call 205-975-1881 to schedule an appointment.
Eligibility: Appointment-based, physician-administered testing available for eligible patients.
FREE testing is available for uninsured Jefferson County residents at this site.
Legion Field - Birmingham
Call 205-92COVID to schedule a phone consultation to schedule an appointment.
Eligibility: Appointment-based, physician-administered testing available for eligible patients.
FREE testing is available for uninsured Jefferson County residents at this site
You can find more testing locations in Jefferson County here: http://data-jeffco-al.opendata.arcgis.com/pages/covid-19-in-jefferson-county-alabama
You can find testing locations throughout the WBRC viewing area here: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.