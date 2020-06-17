Virtual School alternative for Hoover City Schools’ students and parents for fall

The Engaged Learning Virtual School works much like a traditional public school, with the exception that students work from the comfort of their own home. Like in a traditional physical school, classes start in August and end in May. Teachers will assist students in working through weekly assignments with a mix of interactive and independent assignments. This is similar to what you experienced in the 4th nine-weeks of 2019-20, but there will be more content and the pace will match traditional school curriculum expectations.