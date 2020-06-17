Tuscaloosa Co. Schools seeking more bus drivers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - While we still don’t know exactly what the upcoming school year will look like, we do know one constant concern for most school systems: having enough bus drivers.
The Tuscaloosa County School systems is looking for around 30 regular route and substitute drivers.
The school system's department of transportation said they're doing their best to be proactive, and will make sure they're prepared with enough drivers before they get the road map from the State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey.
The coordinator of transportation Craig Henson said he hasn't heard from drivers concerned about driving during the pandemic.
Instead, he said he's heard just how eager the drivers are to get back to work.
Henson has also gotten over a dozen calls from people who have been laid off during the pandemic, looking for a new job.
"Our goal, we would love to have 30 drivers," said Henson. "And that way, we could fill all current active positions and also be prepared if some of our older population is unable, due to health reasons, to begin. We would have subs in place."
Right now, Tuscaloosa County students are set to head back to school August 20th.
There's quite a bit of training that goes into becoming a school bus driver, so they're seeking out people who are interested to come to an orientation session at the TCSS Northport Bus Shop next Monday.
