Some rural hospitals “seriously stressed” dealing with COVID-19 patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rural hospitals often struggle under normal circumstances, but they the strain is even more when dealing with COVID-19.
Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association says right now it’s a mixed bag when it comes to rural hospitals with COVID-19 patients. He says some don’t have any at all. Others are beginning to feel the impacts, and some are becoming in his words “seriously stressed”.
The AHA says about 88% of rural hospitals operate in the red. Williamson says they’re doing the best they can to serve their communities but if we continue to see an increase in cases across the state then it could overwhelm some of these hospitals to the point of possible financial disaster.
“We are more likely to see increases in places that maybe haven’t seen them before..increases that while small in number maybe enough in rural communities to push hospitals into more challenging situations,” Williamson said.
Seventeen rural hospitals have closed in the past decade according to the Associated Press.
Dr. Williamson says we have to get the COVID-19 situation under control so the system can begin to function normally or he says we could see more hospitals closing.
