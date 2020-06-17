Petition seeks to honor first black faculty University of Alabama faculty member

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A petition drive has been started to rename Moore Hall in honor of the University of Alabama’s first black faculty member.
A group started the petition to change Moore Hall, which houses the Kinesiology Department at the University of Alabama, to instead honor Dr. Archie Wade.
Dr. Wade was the first black faculty member at the University of Alabama. He worked in the Kinesiology Department from 1970 to 2000.
His sister is Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman. “He contributed much to the University. He went through some of the discrimination of the time of his employment. I think he’s well deserving,” she said.
The petition claims there is evidence that A.B. Moore, for whom the building is currently named, denied admission to African American students based on race.
The petition, which has appeared on several social media platforms, said that a majority of faculty and staff at the department proposed to the administration that the building be changed from Moore Hall to Wade Hall.
Dr. Wade is 80 years old and still lives in Tuscaloosa.
WBRC reached out to the University for a statement on the petition and is still awaiting a comment.
