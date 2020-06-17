Pell City Schools pushes back start date, asks for input from parents

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pell City Board of Education has finalized their preliminary calendar for the school year, but head of the district Superintendent Dr. James Martin says the board wants more input from parents.
Monday night, the school board decided to begin the 2020-2021 school year on August 21, a little more than a week later than the original August 12 start date.
The school year will consist of on-site and online instruction.
Martin said the district is following the recommendations of the state superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey; so, the start date could change, as well as other protocols.
“We added in E-learning days to recapture the seven-day difference. We filtered those throughout the year,” said Dr. Martin.
Adding E-learning days to the calendar keeps the district from making the school year longer or removing breaks, according to Dr. Martin.
Because the dates are flexible, the district put out a survey Monday asking parents for feedback on various topics.
As of Wednesday night, Dr. Martin said a little more than half of the 4,000 students enrolled in city schools had responded.
“Dr. Mackey has talked about giving them [parents] the virtual option, that’s why we’re doing the survey to get an idea of what numbers we’re looking at. We want to know what people think and try to address those concerns,” Dr. Martin explained.
The survey will end Thursday night, according to Martin.
