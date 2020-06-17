NASCAR driver Cole Custer talks Talladega,COVID-19 and Confederate Flag

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2020 season has been a whirlwind and two months after it was scheduled, the race cars finally come back to Dega.
Rookie Cup Series driver Cole Custer is set to wheel the Stewart-Hass 41 car this weekend at Talladega.
“It’s one of our biggest tracks that we go to, most exciting,” Custer said.
There will be 5,000 fans in attendance per NASCAR's social distancing policy.
“It’s definitely going to be weird going to Talladega and not having all the fans and campers there, and everything on the boulevard and everything that goes on there,” laughed Custer.
"Weird" is the word for the NASCAR season thus far.
“It’s definitely a lot to take in but I think we do a good job preparing,” said the rookie of the year contender.
Custer is also proud of the steps NASCAR has taken off the track.
“For us, I think it’s been amazing the things that we’ve done and things that have happened, for getting more of an understanding of how we can make our country better,” said Custer.
I also asked him about the new ban on Confederate flags at NASCAR tracks.
“We love the American flag, we love our country, NASCAR will always be a part of that, but at the same time, we want to make the sport where anyone can show up and anybody can feel comfortable,” the driver said.
NASCAR at Talladega will air right here on FOX, Sunday at 2:30.
