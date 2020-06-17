Man, 19, charged with murder in shooting death in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A 19-year-old has been charged with murder and first-degree theft of property following a deadly shooting in Fairfield.
Carterious Garcell Dees is in the Jefferson County Jail for the murder of 42-year-old Kencasiko Bryant. He was found shot to death on June 1 in his home in the 200 block of 51st Street.
Bryant’s 2018 Gray Chevrolet Malibu was also missing. Detectives found the car in the Ensley area and evidence found inside led detectives to Dees.
According to Dees’ statement, he met Bryant through a social media app and the two had agreed to meet. Once at Bryant’s home, a disagreement happened and Dees shot and killed Bryant, took his wallet and left the scene in the Malibu.
Dees’ bonds total $110,000.
