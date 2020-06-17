Is it safe to take a summer vacation?

“Avoid touching surfaces with hands — each touch point is a potential for transmission. Use hand sanitizer or alcohol wipes to clean surfaces you are in contact with, such as seats, hand rests, seat backs and tray tables, along with overhead and lavatory handles. Use automatic doors, and avoid touching the handrails on escalators or railing in trains. If you do need to touch a surface, be sure to hand-sanitize and avoid touching your face. TSA is allowing additional volume for hand sanitizer.