6 inmates test positive for coronavirus at Shelby Co. Jail

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says six inmates have tested positive for coronavirus.
Those inmates have been quarantined and some are no longer symptomatic. None of the inmates have been hospitalized.
The jail has medical staff on site 24/7 and they have a comprehensive intake process to make sure incoming inmates don’t spread the virus.
The Shelby County jail currently has about 500 inmates, that means one percent of the population has tested positive for COVID-19.
