FIRST ALERT: Isolated storms possible Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! Yesterday was an absolutely beautiful day that felt more like spring than summer with highs in the lower 80s. We will likely continue to see temperatures slightly below average today, but we will begin to slowly warm up. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 60s. It is a little warmer than yesterday, but it still feels fantastic. We have a few clouds around, but we should start the day with plenty of sunshine. We continue to watch a closed off low spinning away across the Mid-Atlantic this morning. It has kept part of North Carolina and Virginia cloudy, wet, and cool with temperatures only in the 50s and 60s yesterday. We could see a few isolated storms form this afternoon mainly for northeast Alabama. I think most of us remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT FOR WIDELY SCATTERED STORMS THURSDAY: Our short range models continue to hint at a slightly better chance for widely scattered storms tomorrow afternoon. Rain chance will go up around 20-30%, but most of us will likely stay dry. Pop up showers will be most concentrated for east Alabama and for areas south of I-20 Thursday afternoon. Most locations will start the day with temperatures in the mid 60s with highs in the mid 80s. If you get rain tomorrow, consider yourself lucky. We look to remain mostly dry as we approach the weekend. No doubt you will need to water the lawn through Sunday.
WEEKEND FORECAST: We will be bringing in the first day of Summer Saturday and celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday. If you have any outdoor plans, the weather is looking dry. The upper level low across the eastern United States will weaken and move out. Meanwhile, warmer temperatures will build across the Southeast with highs in the lower 90s Saturday. By Sunday, we will likely see temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s. Just make sure you take several breaks from the heat this weekend. Stay hydrated and wear plenty of sunscreen. With extra humidity in place, it will likely feel a few degrees warmer Sunday afternoon with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.
HUMIDITY LEVELS SLOWLY CLIMBING: Humidity is expected to remain at comfortable levels today and tomorrow, but it is expected to increase as we head into the weekend and early next week. Dew points, which measure the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, will likely stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s today and tomorrow. By Sunday and Monday, I expect the dew points to climb into the mid to upper 60s making it feel a little muggy.
NEXT BIG THING: Latest models continue to support the idea of increasing rain chances for the first half of next week. Best chance for storms Monday will likely occur along and north of I-20. By Tuesday, we are looking at a 40-50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will remain hot with highs around 90°F. Morning low temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Hopefully we will see some much needed rainfall after experiencing a relatively dry week.
TROPICS: The good news over the next five to seven days is that the Atlantic is looking mostly quiet. The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave moving into the far eastern Caribbean, but it has a very low chance of developing (0%). The big story is the dust coming off the coast of Africa this week. Saharan dust will likely spread over the areas where tropical development occurs. Dust and dry air tend to lower our chances for tropical development. Some of the models brings this dust into the Gulf of Mexico and possibly spreading into the Southeast by the middle of next week. If this occurs, we could see some vivid sunrises and sunsets. Some people may have their allergies act up too. Just a reminder that this is not a dust storm by any means. It is dust lofted well up into the air making it look hazy outside.
