FIRST ALERT: Isolated storms possible Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! Yesterday was an absolutely beautiful day that felt more like spring than summer with highs in the lower 80s. We will likely continue to see temperatures slightly below average today, but we will begin to slowly warm up. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 60s. It is a little warmer than yesterday, but it still feels fantastic. We have a few clouds around, but we should start the day with plenty of sunshine. We continue to watch a closed off low spinning away across the Mid-Atlantic this morning. It has kept part of North Carolina and Virginia cloudy, wet, and cool with temperatures only in the 50s and 60s yesterday. We could see a few isolated storms form this afternoon mainly for northeast Alabama. I think most of us remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.