Economic opportunities for minorities in Tuscaloosa discussed during online roundtable

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Bridging the Gap is a series of online community events designed to work on race relations in the Tuscaloosa community.
Panelists hope to find solutions to some issues through frank conversations.
Wednesday’s meeting focused on economic opportunities in Tuscaloosa and West Alabama. It was organized by the Diverse Business Council of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.
Panelists included people from education and the local business industry.
They agreed breaking the cycle of poverty will take education and developing careers.
The participants in the event said they will start facilitating small groups to continue the conversation on the infrastructure side.
“We’d love to get you involved, whether it’s in the West End, whether it’s in the Greater Tuscaloosa-area, or in one of the smaller communities in our region. We’d love for you to get engaged and be involved. Volunteer some time, be around in those outreach events and helping us connect people,” said Donny Jones, President of West Alabama Works.
This is the second Bridging the Gap web event done by the Diverse Business Council.
