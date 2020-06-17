COVID-19 treatment drug Remdesivir in short supply

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is an extreme shortage of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir.
Dr. Michael Sagg with UAB says the recent news of a commonly used steroid being an effective treatment for the sickest patients with COVID-19 is exciting because remdesivir, which is the only drug backed by the FDA to treat the virus, is in short supply.
The antiviral drug remdesivir is currently in clinical trials and according to preliminary data, COVID-19 patients who were given remdesivir recover faster than those who receive a placebo.
However, according to Dr. Saag the number of patients needing the drug outnumber its availability.
“They only had enough drug for about a million doses; so, they rapidly run through that,” says Dr. Saag.
That means everyone who needs it, will not get it.
Now, researchers are looking for other forms of treatment. A study done in the UK announced this week a steroid called dexamethasone reduces the risk of death in the sickest COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Saag says the research looks promising.
“With the shortage of remdesivir at least we’ll have dexamethasone and so, that’s something,” he explained.
Gilead Sciences, the maker of the drug is ramping up to make more, but it is unclear how much will be available.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.