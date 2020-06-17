City of Birmingham will not prosecute peaceful demonstrators arrested for curfew violations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Attorney has decided not to prosecute people who peacefully protested and were solely arrested for curfew violations and failure to to disperse during June 1 through June 7.
“We support protesters in their First Amendment rights. We recognize that there is a need to strike a balance between peaceful protesters and those that entered the City of Birmingham to cause civil unrest,” said City Attorney Nicole King. “The city will not tolerate the destruction and violent behavior that took place.”
“I am optimistic that by not prosecuting these individuals there is an opportunity for conversation between the community, law enforcement, and the city so that we can all listen and learn from this experience.”
More than 70 people were arrested between June 1 and June 7 for charges related to failure to disperse, curfew violations and disorderly conduct. Twenty-seven of the 70 people arrested were Birmingham residents who will not be prosecuted.
