4 Birmingham police officers test positive for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Four Birmingham police officers from the East Precinct have tested positive for COVID-19.
The department has provided additional testing for all East Precinct Officers to assure the safety of officers and the community, according to a news release.
East Precinct has been temporarily closed for decontamination and deep cleansing. Personnel will resume operations at the East Precinct after the decontamination/ cleansing process is complete.
BPD developed a mobilization plan at the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic to deploy personnel to assist patrol operations.
This mobilization plan include staffing protocol to assure quality police services are continued without interruption to the community members of Birmingham.
The Birmingham Police Department will continue to answer all calls for service.
