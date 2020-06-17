Birmingham police make arrest in 22-year-old man’s shooting death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police made an arrest in the shooting death of 22-year-old Robert Prowell Jr. who was found lying the street in the 800 block of 6th Street West on June 5.
Officers said Prowell Jr. died at UAB from multiple gunshot wounds.
24-year-old Otto Alexander Smith was arrested in the case.
Detectives presented the information gathered the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review.
BPD Detectives obtained a Capital Murder warrant for Smith. He was arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he is being held with no bond.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.