Birmingham police detail some arrests made during civil unrest and looting
By WBRC Staff | June 17, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 5:55 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police tweeted mug shots and details related to ten arrests involving people charged in connection with civil unrest and looting.

All ten people are charged with burglary, with most of them accused of looting different stores.

Birmingham Detectives conducted an extensive investigations which yielded multiple arrests from incidents that occurred during civil unrest on June 1, 2020. Investigations surrounding looting and other crimes of vandalism are ongoing.

