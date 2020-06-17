Birmingham PD confirms arrests in connection to civil unrest, looting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says multiple people have been arrested and charged in connection to civil unrest, looting, and riots that happened earlier this month following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Detectives have been investigating the incidents since they happened back on June 1.
Some of those investigations continue, but police confirm the following ten arrests:
- Ranginae Poole is accused of looting an ABC Select Spirits located on 3rd Avenue North and is charged with burglary 3rd
- Taderius O’Neal Anthony is accused of looting a CVS on Bessemer Road and is charged with burglary 2nd and marijuana possession 2nd
- Tedarrion Jemmell Roper is accused of looting Freeway Honda on Ensley Avenue and is charged with burglary 3rd
- Undra Shanta Ward is accused of looting an ABC Select Spirits located on 3rd Avenue North and is charged with burglary 3rd
- Darcy Monique Gibbs is accused of looting a Foot Locker located on Bessemer Road and is charged with burglary 3rd
- David D’Angelo Bishop is accused of looting Family Pawn Shop located on Springville Road and is charged with burglary 3rd
- Decorylus Cardell Clay is accused of looting a CVS on Bessemer Road and is charged with burglary 3rd and marijuana possession 2nd
- Carlos Dion Roscoe is accused of looting a CVS on Bessemer Road and is charged with burglary 3rd
- O’Brian Allen Dunagan is charged with burglary 3rd and escape 3rd
- Benjamin Harrison is accused of looting a CVS located on Bessemer Road and is charged with burglary 3rd
Police say additional arrests or charges may happen at a later date in relation to looting or other crimes of vandalism.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Birmingham City Attorney announced the decision not to prosecute people who peacefully protested and were solely arrested for curfew violations and failure to disperse between June 1 through June 7.
