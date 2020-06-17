Birmingham Barons to host men’s league games at Regions Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We don’t know when or if the Birmingham Barons will return to the field this season, but in the meantime, Regions Field will be the future home of the Birmingham Metro Baseball League for nearly two months.
Playing in a professional ballpark has always been Greg D'Alessio's dream, and now in nine days, he'll get to do just that.
“To play on a pro field, the whole nine yards with an announcer, walk up music, a jumbotron, warming up on the field, I am at a loss of words,” the Commissioner of the Birmingham Metro Baseball League said.
The Birmingham Barons announced Wednesday the U35 Birmingham Metro Baseball League will play seven games at Regions Field starting on Friday, June 26th.
“The feedback we get is that people miss the crack of the bat and the hot dogs and the beer and cokes. We hope that’s going to be able to satisfy that entertainment, that baseball fix in this community that so many people desperately want,” said Birmingham Barons General Manger Jonathan Nelson
The games will be free to the public, but a ticket is required to help monitor capacity due to the COVID-19 recommendations. Those tickets can be picked up at the ticket office before the game.
“The U-35 men’s games will play every Friday until August 7th except for July 3rd,” Nelson added.
Games will start at 7:05pm and will last seven innings. Although the Birmingham Metro Baseball league isn’t a professional league, the teams are stacked with talent.
“We have ex-pros that played. Nolan Sanburn is one of them, he used to pitch for the Barons, that’s exciting for him to come back to the field, we have college guys, ex-college guys,” D’Alessio said.
The Birmingham Barons will also host movie night on Fridays, which will also begin on June 26th as well as an over 35 men’s league on Thursday nights for four weeks.
The Barons have worked with the Jefferson County Health Department in creating a safety plan implementing new safety requirements and precautions that include social distancing, decreasing Regions Field’s capacity, requiring face masks worn by all staff and attendees and other adjustments. For more information on the new Regions Field safety measures click here.
