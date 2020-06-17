Alabama Arise pushing for Medicaid expansion in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A non-partisan group called Alabama Arise is advocating Medicaid expansion, which they say would help thousands of black families.
Alabama Arise is looking at policies that are currently in place and how they can be changed to help more at-risk people including minorities.
Following protests, rallies and call for reform in the wake of the death of George Floyd, the work to lobby for legislative change is already in progress.
“As we’ve been seeing, the legacy of slavery and segregation are very much still alive in Alabama today,” said Chris Sanders, of Alabama Arise.
Sanders explains that those marching in the streets are marching for some of the same things advocated for decades ago.
“Generation after generation, black people in this state and across the country have fought discrimination, and run into institutional barriers in education, employment, voting, housing, healthcare,” he added.
Black families are historically underserved in healthcare, he says.
“Medicaid expansion is essential and would cover more than 340,000 Alabamians that are either uninsured or struggling to pay for insurance they can’t really afford, and it would help address race inequity in healthcare,” said Sanders.
Expanding the program would give health coverage to more black families.
“Nearly half of low income Alabamians who are uninsured are people of color,” said Sanders.
The group is pushing the state to consider Medicaid expansion immediately.
For more on their plan and other initiatives, visit alarise.org.
