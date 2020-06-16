Woman arrested in human trafficking investigation, victims are 15 and 16

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police officers arrested a 26-year-old Georgia woman after finding two teen human trafficking victims.
On June 3, 2020, the Homewood Police Department received information that two female teenagers, ages 15 and 16 from California, were possible victims of human trafficking.
Officers responded to a hotel in the Oxmoor Road area and located the two victims and took them to the Homewood Police Department where they were referred to a local victim advocacy agency for assistance.
Through their investigation Homewood Police Detectives and the FBI determined the teens were trafficked from Memphis, TN, to Atlanta, GA, and then to Homewood.
On June 12, 2020 Detectives obtained a warrant through the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for Human Trafficking 1st Degree on Marlette Lychelle Smith from Rome, GA.
Smith was transferred to the Jefferson County Jail where she was held on a $1,000,000 dollar bond.
