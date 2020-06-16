‘Woke Vote’ encourages voter registration as AL reaches record high

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama has hit a new record high for registered voters.
Secretary of State John Merrill said we now have over 3.6 million registered voters.
One group on a mission to encourage people to get out and vote says now is more important than ever to exercise your right at the polls.
We spoke with the creator of Woke Vote DeJuana Thompson Monday.
Woke Vote has been out at many peaceful protests to help people register to vote and at just one protest, they registered 200 people.
Thompson said Woke Vote exists to empower communities of color, primarily, with the tools and strategies they need to vote, and to ensure people have pathways to economic justice, education, and healthcare.
She said these protests are holistic: protesters are thinking about what will happen months down the road in order to create policy change.
“One thing that people are seeing right now is their vote as a protest. They’re seeing their vote being a tool and a tactic that they can use to see speak out or speak up for something in this moment," said Thompson. "And I think we’re in a critical moment in our city, in our state and our country, and people are going to use the vote to effectively organize for the change that they want to see.”
Thompson said she expects a historical African American voter turnout this election year.
Woke Vote has helped register 2,000 voters in Alabama this year, according to Thompson.
