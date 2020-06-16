Virtual Pride Month celebration planned for June 25

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pride month may look a lot different in the middle of a pandemic, but the city of Birmingham’s LGBTQ+ liaison says its goal remains the same.
Mayor Woodfin appointed the city’s first full-time LGBTQ+ Affairs Liason two years ago and usually, this month is filled with events to celebrate Pride month, but this year, people will celebrate online.
This year’s virtual event is called ‘CultureThon’.
Actors, local celebrities, entertainers, and elected officials will make appearances at the event.
Its goal is to increase morale and help raise money for programs that are vital to the LGBTQ community, especially those suffering during this pandemic.
“It is really important now that we have folks. Not only myself, but this whole office to elevate conversations, and be a linkage for the community to their local governments, so we ensure that everyone’s voice is heard and that we do our best to advocate for the changes that need to happen,” said Josh Coleman LGBTQ+ Liaison.
CultureThon will air at 6 p.m. June 25 on the City of Birmingham’s Office of Social Justice and Racial Equity Facebook page.
