Tuscaloosa mayor talks new community engagement and protection initiative

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced a timetable for a community engagement and protection initiative for the police department. Community policing begins with defining what each community needs and that’s what Mayor Maddox and the police chief plan to explore with this new initiative.
Over the next few weeks, Mayor Maddox, Chief Blankley, Tuscaloosa police officers and senior leadership team members will meet with people living in Tuscaloosa.
This will be a makeup of community leaders, educators, pastors, elected officials and other residents leading up to a special called Public Safety committee meeting on August 11.
Another part of the initiative is to get officers more engaged in our neighborhoods so they can build lasting relationships that help keep our community safe and vibrant.
“Its an overarching plan of how we will address all the issues that will allow our faculty, our staff, our students to engage in this campus and then this fall semester people will have a great experience," said Mayor Maddox.
Maddox said we still have neighborhoods facing crime, poverty and blight and blames lack of education, good health care and economic opportunities as reasons why. He is hosting a virtual town hall Friday 2 p.m. on the city’s Facebook page to talk those issues and more.
Learn more about the initiative here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.