Trinity Medical property redevelopment full-steam ahead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While some businesses are shutting their doors or suffering during the pandemic, there is hope on the horizon for development in Birmingham.
One 9-figure project is still full-steam ahead: The $200 million dollar project to redevelop the former Trinity Hospital site.
The former Trinity Medical Center property has sat dormant for five years and is considered prime real estate.
Plans were announced earlier this spring to re-develop 75 acres and the project will move forward despite economic concern during COVID-19.
Expect 300,000 square feet of new and renovated buildings that will become medical offices, retail, restaurant and even condos.
Birmingham Business Journal Editor-in-Chief Ty West says it's a sign of hope in Birmingham.
"There is a developer from NY moving ahead with a gigantic renovation with that project that has basically said we understand the economy is a challenge, but we think this is a good long-term project and we know COVID-19 might last for months, isn’t going to last forever,” says West.
The project is scheduled to break ground this fall.
