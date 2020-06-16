Talladega returns Sunday

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WAFF) - Racing returns to Talladega with fans in the stands. The Super Speedway will have a limited crowd of 5,000 entering the facility, but under strict guidelines.
“We’re gonna be screening everyone,” Talladega Super Speedway President Brian Crichton said via phone. “We’re going to ask them specific COVID-19 questions. See if they’ve had any symptoms in the last fourteen days. We’re also going to be doing temperature readings, and if they pass everything, and they’re going to be able to enter into the facility, and watch NASCAR racing at Talladega Super Speedway.”
Along with protocol for fans entering the facility, the Confederate flag also not permitted on site per NASCAR’s order from a week ago.
“It’s a NASCAR owned track so Talladgea Super Speedway will be enforcing that policy,” Crichton replied. “And our enforcement will be just like for other prohibitive items, whether it’s umbrellas, glass, or those different items that we don’t allow into our facility. We’re gonna be enforcing it just as we do with those other prohibitive items.”
Racing is back at Dega as the sport and the world watch the Super Speedway handle an event during the pandemic.
“All of those racing flags are up around our facility, it just shows the world that we’re welcoming racing back. So everyone is just excited. It just a wonderful time right now. the teams ready, we’re ready to welcome NASCAR back, we’re ready to welcome fans back, and the excitement is just palpable right now, so we’re all excited.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.