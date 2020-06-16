State funds put into bringing ‘Best and Brightest’ to Decatur, Marengo County

Separately this legislative session, a bill from Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, would have created the Alabama STEM Council within the Alabama Department of Commerce Workforce Division to advise state leaders on ways to improve STEM-related education, career awareness and workforce development. The bill passed the House but ran out of time in the Senate when the session was shortened in response to COVID-19. However, $200,000 was allocated for the council in the 2021 education budget. Collins on Monday said she will bring the bill back in the next session, but in the meantime has encouraged Gov. Kay Ivey’s office to move forward with the initiative through an executive amendment.