St. Vincent’s doctor explains life on the front lines of COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We all have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in some way, but those working on the front lines risk their own lives each day dealing with patients.
A doctor from St. Vincent’s Health System, who’s been working in a COVID-19 unit, said it’s been quite busy at the hospital.
He said he’s dealt with each patient who has come into the hospital with COVID-19, and has had to make some adjustments to his personal life to keep himself and his family safe.
Dr. Leland Allen said working with COVID-19 has been one of the greatest challenges he’s faced in his career.
“This has been one of the most dynamic times that I’ve ever been a part of because literally every day we learn something new, and we have to unlearn the things that we thought were set in stone last week because we have new information and new insights,” Dr. Allen said.
And in addition to the long hours and fatigue he and his colleagues are facing, his life at home has also changed.
“My wife gave me some laundry bags and said fill these up with all your clothes while you’re in the garage and I come in with the laundry bag and go dump it straight into the washer and I go get into the shower and then I kiss my family hello,” Dr. Allen explained.
And while COVID-19 is forcing us to stay apart, the virus has brought the staff closer together.
“We are working towards a common goal so there’s just been a great degree of comradery and teamwork that has gone into to this, and I think it’s all been a positive,” Dr. Allen said.
But with those positives comes heartbreak.
Dr. Allen said the hardest part of this pandemic is seeing his patients suffer in isolation.
“That’s been particularly hard because nobody ever likes to watch somebody suffer or somebody die, but to watch somebody suffer and die and not be able to be around their loved ones has been a real challenge for everybody,” Dr. Allen explained.
That’s why he continues to encourage people to wear masks and practice good hygiene, urging everyone to do their part to help prevent the spread of the disease.
“This is the new normal this is the way we’re going to be and we can either fight against it or we can learn how to work with it and work within it and as long as we work together and be flexible, I think we’re going to be just fine,” Dr. Allen said.
Dr. Allen added COVID-19 is a selectively lethal virus and it’s too soon for us to relax preventative measures to help stop the spread.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.