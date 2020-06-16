Rep. Terri Sewell joins call to rename Edmund Pettus Bridge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama congresswoman supports renaming the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-07, released a statement Monday about the naming of the bridge.
“In the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the subsequent protests and outcry across the nation, there is no denying that this moment is different; our brothers and sisters – black and white – are crying out for bold change," Sewell said.
Edmund Pettus Bridge is named after a Confederate general who settled in Selma after the Civil War, where he became a U.S. Senator and a leader in the Alabama Ku Klux Klan, according to Smithsonian Magazine. The bridge was dedicated in 1940, over three decades after Pettus’ death.
The bridge is also the site of “Bloody Sunday,” which refers to March 7, 1965, when marchers crossing the bridge were stopped and beaten by state troopers and local police.
“There is no denying that Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge—the site where foot soldiers shed their blood in the name of equality and justice for all Americans—is a powerful symbol of the civil rights movement," Sewell said. “While I believe the historical significance of the bridge transcends the man for which it was named, I also acknowledge that in this moment everything must be on the table, and that includes renaming the bridge.”
A petition circulating hopes to have the bridge renamed after Rep. John Lewis, a Civil Rights icon who sustained serious injuries on “Bloody Sunday.” The Georgia congressman, who is battling cancer, crossed the bridge in March for the annual reenactment.
The petition has over 100,000 signatures.
“My primary focus is on extending the rights of the living and not on the transgressions of the dead," Sewell said. “The voices on the streets of the nation cry out to be heard and they demand real change. Removing Confederate memorials and renaming buildings is not the change they seek, but it is an important step in the process towards racial healing. We must be willing to do the easy things so that we can focus on making transformational change.”
Sewell said this moment in time requires the removal of any and all impediments to make systemic changes in policing, education, housing, economic policy, and more.
“We must confront and reject Alabama’s racist history and come together to implement the bold changes needed to ensure our nation finally lives up to its promise of equality and justice for all,” Sewell said.
