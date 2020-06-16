Preliminary study finds affordable steroid reduces risk of death in coronavirus patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A commonly used steroid could be a breakthrough in treating COVID-19 patients, according to researchers in the United Kingdom.
The preliminary results are still being compiled and have not been published in a peer-reviewed journal find the steroid Dexamethasone reduces the risk of death in coronavirus patients.
The powerful, affordable steroid is used to reduce inflammation.
According to Dr. Michael Saag with UAB, COVID-19 causes a significant amount of inflammation in the body, which he said makes people extremely sick.
“The idea was to use this potent steroid to reduce the inflammation and hopefully have an effect,” said Dr. Saag.
The Recovery Trial announced that a low-dose regimen of dexamethasone for 10 days was found to reduce the risk of death by a third among hospitalized patients requiring ventilation in the trial.
The study looked at more than 6000 people. Some of the participants were assigned the steroid while others received routine care.
Based on these results, 1 death would be prevented by treatment of around 8 ventilated patients or around 25 patients requiring oxygen alone, according to the researchers.
“I think it's going to be used in the states because it's a very inexpensive drug and it's one we're used to dealing with,” said Dr. Saag.
As for what’s next, Dr. Saag says more research will likely be done on using the steroid earlier in the treatment process hopefully to prevent more people from needing ventilators.
