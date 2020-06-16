482 pounds of marijuana, worth $3.2m, found in drug investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A California man faces several charges after a big drug bust and an extensive investigation by Birmingham Police Narcotics Detectives.
Officers say on April 16, 2020, the BPD’s Narcotics Division along with narcotics K-9s completed an investigation that yielded 482 pounds of marijuana, 7,659 grams of liquid THC, 173 THC edible candy packs and $9,000.00 cash.
The street value of the drugs is $3,292,335.00 for the marijuana and $306,360.00 for the THC and candy.
Ryan Hammer, (39), W/M, of Palmdale, California was arrested at 4005 4th Ave South and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trafficking Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
