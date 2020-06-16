Picnics, food trucks, BBQ’s: Where to celebrate Junteenth in B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the world grapples with systemic racism and ending police brutality in America, Juneteenth, a celebration of Freedom, is becoming a prominent holiday.
Although a pivotal time in American history, some have never heard of or understand what Juneteenth is about.
“It’s a beautiful expression of freedom, family, religion, racial uplifting, and resistance,” UAB assistant professor, Department of History Dr. Andrew Baer said.
Juneteenth, the combination of June and 19th, is a yearly holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.
June 19th, 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, months after the 13th amendment was ratified, and weeks after the Confederate army surrendered in the Civil War, tens-of-thousands of people still in bondage in Galveston, Texas were finally told they were free.
“We’re going to celebrate it like it’s the 4th of July because it is our 4th of July,” Chef Simone owner of Simone’s Kitchen ATL exclaimed.
Chef Simone, owner of Simone’s Kitchen ATL, is launching Food Truck Friday’s on Juneteenth. The bi-weekly event will be held at Club M Event Center in Graymont.
The event will showcase multiple black-owned food trucks, feature a live band, vendors, kids activities, and according to Chef Simone an abundance of black excellence.
“We want to highlight unity right here in Birmingham, the Magic City. If we're truly going to call ourselves the “Magic City” we're going to have to love each other,” Chef Simone said.
Chef Simone will also debut her new food truck. She said Juneteenth is all about celebrating our ancestors freedom and making our dreams come true.
There are multiple events happening across Birmingham, check out a few of them below:
