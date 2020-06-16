Man shot, woman grazed in West Birmingham as shots fired from two cars

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is fighting for his life and a woman was grazed in a shooting at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue West.
Officers say an investigation shows multiple shots were fired from two vehicles at one another.
West Precinct Officers responded to multiple shot spotter calls.
Officers arrived and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to local hospitals.
Officers say the man has possible life threatening injuries and the woman suffered a graze wound.
No arrests in the case.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.