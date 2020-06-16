Man shot multiple times in driveway in Lipscomb

June 16, 2020

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times while parked in a driveway in Lipscomb, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to a home in the 5500 block of 5th Street in Lipscomb just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

They arrived and found a 29-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He told authorities he had been parked in the driveway of the home, when he was approached by a man who fired several shots at him.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

