Man shot multiple times in driveway in Lipscomb

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times while parked in a driveway in Lipscomb, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies were called to a home in the 5500 block of 5th Street in Lipscomb just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.
They arrived and found a 29-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He told authorities he had been parked in the driveway of the home, when he was approached by a man who fired several shots at him.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.
