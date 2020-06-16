Gadsden-Etowah EMA director says COVID-19 spiking in area

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The EMA director in Etowah County says people need to keep doing what they've been doing in the battle against COVID-19.
Deborah Gaither of the Gadsden-Etowah EMA says cases in parts of Etowah County are spiking. She encourages citizens to keep washing their hands, social distancing, and wearing masks in public.
She points out Governor Kay Ivey's latest "safer at home" order expires July 3 at 5 p.m.
"It seems like, in many locations within our city and our county, that we've forgotten that we're safer at home right now," Gaither told the Gadsden City Council at their regular Tuesday meeting.
She says testing is uncovering a number of cases, but she made sure everyone knew the cases weren't rising because more tests are being done.
“Someone asked me, what do we say to individuals that consider this a hoax?” Gaither added. “My suggestion to everybody is to talk to the 12 families that have lost family members in Etowah County and ask them if it was a hoax. We have one family that lost three family members within as many weeks.”
Council President Cynthia Toles says her district in Gadsden has become a hot spot.
Gaither says there will be a drive-thru testing clinic Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dwight Baptist Church in the part of Gadsden known as Alabama City.
The Etowah County Health Department also does testing on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
