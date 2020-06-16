FIRST ALERT: Below-average temperatures expected Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! It is a comfortable start to the day with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 60s. We are seeing some spots that have dropped into the mid and upper 50s mainly in Walker, Marion, and Winston counties. We should start the day with a mostly sunny sky, but I do expect to see extra clouds develop and move into Central Alabama this afternoon. You will notice that humidity levels will remain comfortable this afternoon with dew points remaining in the upper 50s. Temperatures will likely end up below average this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s. Our average high for June 16th is 88°F. I doubt we will make it get that warm as northeast winds bring in slightly cooler air. I’ll hold on to a 10% chance for an isolated shower or storm mainly for northeast and east Alabama. Most locations will end up dry today. Might be a good idea to water the grass and garden today.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST: Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 60s tomorrow morning making it feel cool and refreshing. Wednesday is shaping up to be mostly nice with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures back into the mid-80s. We should stay mostly dry again with a 10% chance for a stray shower mainly in east Alabama. Northerly winds at 5-10 mph will make humidity levels feel comfortable.
FIRST ALERT FOR ISOLATED STORMS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: A few of our models are showing a slightly higher chance for isolated storms in east Alabama Thursday and Friday. An upper level low to our east will continue to spin across the Carolinas this week. Northerly flow could produce enough forcing to initiate storms for the eastern parts of our state during this time period. It will also end up slightly warmer with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Storms that form will likely stay below severe limits. If we saw an isolated strong storm, the biggest threat will be gusty winds, lightning, and small hail.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is shaping up to be mostly dry and very hot. The upper level low will finally weaken and weather conditions look to remain hot and dry. Humidity levels are expected to stay in the comfortable range, but dew points are expected to slowly climb as we approach early next week making it feel slightly muggier. Expect the first day of summer to be hot with highs in the lower 90s. Father’s Day is looking very hot with highs in the low to mid 80s with a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows are likely to stay in the upper 60s.
NEXT BIG THING: Our weather models are hinting at a pattern change by early next week as moisture returns across the Southeast. Rain chances are expected to increase around 30-40% Monday and Tuesday with highs around 90°F.
