FIRST ALERT: Below-average temperatures expected Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! It is a comfortable start to the day with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 60s. We are seeing some spots that have dropped into the mid and upper 50s mainly in Walker, Marion, and Winston counties. We should start the day with a mostly sunny sky, but I do expect to see extra clouds develop and move into Central Alabama this afternoon. You will notice that humidity levels will remain comfortable this afternoon with dew points remaining in the upper 50s. Temperatures will likely end up below average this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s. Our average high for June 16th is 88°F. I doubt we will make it get that warm as northeast winds bring in slightly cooler air. I’ll hold on to a 10% chance for an isolated shower or storm mainly for northeast and east Alabama. Most locations will end up dry today. Might be a good idea to water the grass and garden today.