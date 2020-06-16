COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, health experts stress concern

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State and county health leaders are breaking down some of the COVID numbers and expressing concern as cases continue to tick higher.
Chart after chart on the state health department website point to one thing: COVID-19 is still a problem.
“Alabama continues to see an increasing number in many parts of the state. We have beyond 25,000 cases and almost 8,000 of the cases have occurred in the last 14 days,” said Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama Department of Public Health.
Narrowing in on Jefferson County, the number of cases per day has been in the 60s routinely and as high as the 70s.
“That kind of continuation in an uninterrupted fashion does make me worry that we’ll continue to see an increase,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Public Health.
The new numbers reflect activity around Memorial Day. Doctors are also dispelling theories that the numbers are only going up because there’s more testing.
“I don’t think that’s the case. We’ve not only seen an increase in cases, we’ve seen an increase in hospitalizations. Just doing a test doesn’t mean someone will be hospitalized," said Dr. Willeford.
“We’re seeing this number because we are seeing more community transmission,” said Dr, Harris.
One chart health leaders are monitoring closely is the Percentage of Positive Tests, which looks at how many people were tested vs. the number of positive results. The state has had an average of about 10 percent with positive results for the last month, which sounds low, but because it’s stayed at this mark it brings concern.
“We haven’t had much drop off since then and that’s saying we’re still picking up plenty of COVID-19 in the community,” said Dr. Willeford.
State leaders say they will determine if another shut down is needed based on if the high number of cases starts to impact hospital capacity.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home order is set to expire on July 3. WBRC reached out to the governor’s office about any next steps and was told that she and state health leaders are still meeting as they determine ”how to best move forward.”
