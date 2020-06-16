Century Plaza could become logistics center and bring over 300 jobs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council will hold a public hearing on July 14 to consider rezoning the Century Plaza property for a possible future logistics center.
The council voted Tuesday to set the public hearing.
The rezoning would change the property on Crestwood Boulevard from Contingency General Business District to Qualified Light Manufacturing District in order to allow for the development of a 200,000 square-foot logistics center that could bring over 300 jobs to District 2.
The Century Plaza Mall has been closed since 2009.
Councilor Hunter Williams, who represents the district, said this has been a major point of concern for residents over the years.
“One thing residents on the eastern side of Birmingham have been asking for is the repurposing of the old Century Plaza Mall,” Williams said. “While many options have been considered over the years, unfortunately, none of those options materialized due to the immense cost associated with rehabbing or demolishing the shuttered mall. This new facility, along with the VA Center that is currently being developed just down the street, will bring hundreds of jobs to Birmingham creating a huge synergy to the Crestwood Blvd corridor.”
Here are a few of the details of the proposed project:
- The facility will be a state-of-the-art class-A single-story building with concrete walls and glass features at the entry.
- The facility will provide significant jobs with over 1,400 delivery drivers operating to and from the property and over 320 associates and managers working within the premises.
- The proposed facility is designed for a package delivery service. Packages arriving at this facility are prepackaged in cardboard boxes and labeled for shipping within local neighborhoods and areas surrounding the facility. The packages are brought into the facility via semi trucks, using designated loading dock positions. The model limits the number of large trucks that would arrive at the facility in order to mitigate traffic concerns.
