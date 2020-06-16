Birmingham homicide investigation after man was found unresponsive in an alley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A police call for a person down turned into a homicide investigation Tuesday morning in Birmingham.
Officers got the call at 1:31 a.m. for a person down in the 10 block of Avenue W. Officers say 34-year-old Akeem Travonte Davis of Birmingham was lying in the alley with no visible signs of injury, but he was unresponsive.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced Davis deceased.
Further examination showed Davis had been shot to death.
There are no suspect(s) in custody and investigators have not established a motive.
