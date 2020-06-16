The Birmingham City Council approves of funding in COVID-19 awareness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council approved a Resolution establishing the Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis Response activities for public purposes, which authorizes spending up to $10,000 per event from now until April 2021.
Council President William Parker says this is a crucial step toward continuing to educate the public about COVID-19, as well as ramping up testing throughout the city.
The funding will be used for billboards, commercials and informational campaigns.
“Now is the time that we really start looking on how we expand testing through the end of the year,” President Parker said. “We’re going to have to make a concerted effort to educate residents in all 99 neighborhoods about how they can stay safe and where they can find resources and testing sites. Today’s item makes sure we have the funding in place to accomplish that.”
President Parker and Jefferson County Health Officials will provide an update on the Legion Field testing site Thursday, June 18.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.