Birmingham businesses host virtual panel series on race, equity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Birmingham Business Journal) - Birmingham’s business and community leaders will join forces to discuss moving the city forward in a racially equitable way.
Birmingham Speaks will kickstart a four-part virtual panel series called Birmingham Speaks UP! on June 16 at 4 p.m. using Zoom.
The free series will first focus first on race, equity and Birmingham’s path forward. Panelists for the first session include Ed Fields, senior adviser and chief strategist with the city of Birmingham; J. W. Carpenter, executive director of the Birmingham Education Foundation; Zebbie Carney, owner of Eugene's Hot Chicken; Christopher Nanni, president/CEO of Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham; and moderator Del Davis, a partner with Smart Growth Management.
A week later on June 23, another session will take place at 4 p.m. Leaders on the panel include Waymond Jackson, CEO of Ed Farm; Jeremy Spratling, principal/owner of Corporate Facilities Management; Martha Underwood Sr., vice president of software engineering transformation with BBVA and founder of ExecutiveEstrogen; Darlene Wilson, managing principal of RAM Firm; and moderator Jacqueline Jones, CEO of One Degree Marketing.
“It is incumbent on us to do a roll call in our organizations and beginning with the top," Wilson said. “The time is now to have the tough conversations with your leadership. I’m elated to be a part of the formation of this panel series with Sarah Robinson of Birmingham Speaks and to share with others in our wonderful city and state about how we will manage through a crisis that once and for all needs to change forever. Let’s talk. Let’s listen.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.